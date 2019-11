A debate on the future of Europe and sustainable agriculture is to be held by the IIEA in the Parade Tower in Kilkenny Castle tomorrow (Thursday 21st) from 6.30pm.

It’s free to attend and the topic is likely to spark interest… Eimear Ní Bhraonáin was joined by the IIEA’s Dr Roisin Smith on KCLR Live today and local TDs Pat Deering and Bobby Aylward ahead of the event.