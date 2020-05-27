KCLR Live: Where are you going on your fantasy holiday?

Imagine you’re on a beach… is it in Kerry, or under the Caribbean sun? Eimear Ní Bhraonáin asks her listeners to imagine they’re on holidays this morning and her producer, Christine Tobin, shares her dream destination with us.

The KCLR Live team discuss travel on the back of the radio station’s listener survey which revealed most listeners (56%) aren’t planning a holiday in 2020 with 33% planning a staycation and only 12% planning to go abroad… However, this increases to 54% who plan on travelling abroad for a holiday in 2021. Have a listen back to the discussion on today’s show…