KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin: Friday 30th October 2020 (Full Show)

Some spooky stories from Pat Tynan of Kilkenny Walking Tours,

Michael Fortune of Folklore.ie gives us the history of some of our favourite Halloween traditions – Colcannon anyone?

Dr. Tadgh Crowley of Ayrfield Medical discusses the flu vaccination.

Gabi Baronetti tells us about opening the doors of “The Wine Buff” at 29 Patrick Street this morning.

Sharon Parker Byrne of New Oak Community Centre highlights her “Charity Begins At Home” Appeal.

Storm Aidan is on the way – Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather has details.

The inspirational Elaine Scully of Lainey Style, has been documenting her journey with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and shares her story.

We have a very special birthday surprise for one of our listener’s and new show Producer Ethna Quirke joins Eimear in studio for a chat on some of this week’s stories.