KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin: Wednesday 28th October 2020 (Full Show)

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Renowned horse breeder and trainer Jim Bolger tells us why Saturday was one of his “greatest days in racing”.

Derek Devoy, Founder of Taxi Watch updates us on his “Operation Lockdown” weight loss progress and gives one lucky lady 10 weeks of personal training with Davy Jones Fitness.

Garda Joe Reville appeals for community assistance in a number of crimes committed across Kilkenny and Carlow.

Keith Hanley tells us why he’s a medical marvel.

Law lecturer, Dr. Jennifer Kavanagh gives a comprehensive overview of the difficulties with legislation pertaining to Mother & Baby homes.

Barnardos say there has been a huge increase in demand for food support, CEO Suzanne Connolly discusses the situation. Local families can contact 059 9132868 for assistance.

Psychic Medium Sandie Byrne tells us about her experience with the spirit world.