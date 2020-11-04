KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin: Wednesday 4th November 2020 (Full Show)

As Trump says he has already won the US Presidential Election, we catch up with Fintan Phelan and Hugh McConnon who were watching results unfold and Carlow man Martin Murphy, who has just moved home from America.

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan discusses the Tánaiste’s performance in the Dáil yesterday.

Eric Driver tells us sales are up and things are going well at Tullow Mart, in spite of some connectivity issues.

Eunan O’Halpin, Grand-nephew of Kevin Barry tells us about the man whose name has become synonymous with youthful republican sacrifice.

Garda Michael Whelan joins us for Community Assist.

Dr. Tadhg Crowley of Ayrfield Medical looks at the latest Covid19 figures locally and answers listener queries.

John Toal of the National Association of Regional Game Councils asks why pheasant shooting cannot take place under Level 5 restrictions