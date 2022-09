KCLR LIVE:

Eight-year-old Brianna Phelan from Johnswell Road in Kilkenny has had her life-changing scoliosis surgery cancelled again.

Her mother Triona told us they were ‘ecstatic’ when they got a new date for the surgery, but the operation had to be postponed once again due to a lack of beds. Triona spoke with Eimear this morning and explained her frustrations.