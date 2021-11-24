KCLR Live: Woman followed home & robbed in one of 2 serious incidents being investigated by Gardaí in Carlow.

There’s concern that older and vulnerable people are being targeted by opportunistic thieves in Carlow.

It’s after two incidents yesterday evening where women had their handbags stolen.

One was particularly sinister as the culprits followed the woman home to Nurney from the Tesco car park in the town before assaulting and robbing her.

Separately another woman had her handbag snatched from the Lidl car park.

Gardaí are anxious to hear from anyone who saw a dark coloured saloon style car in any of those areas between 6 and 8pm last night.

Sgt Peter McConnon says they are treating the matter very seriously: