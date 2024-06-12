It’s not unusual for radio presenters to deal with some slippery guests but some of today’s were particularly slithery to contend with.

6foot white albino boa constrictor Bán and Barry, a blue-tongued skink, were among the in-studio visitors on The KCLR Daily.

James Hennessy of the National Reptile Zoo accompanied them – his group, which is based in Kilkenny, is among the line-up in the Kaleidoscope Festival at Russborough House in Blessington, Co Wicklow.

Organisers have been at the Co Wicklow site since Monday in preparation to welcome 20,000 attendees across the 28th to 30th of June.

Hear the chats with Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily here;