There’s cause for celebration across Kilkenny and Carlow as KCLR has officially signed a brand new ten-year broadcasting contract with Coimisiún na Meán!

The agreement secures the station’s place on the airwaves for the next decade, bringing continued local news, music, and entertainment to homes and businesses throughout the region.

KCLR is calling it a proud and exciting milestone — a big vote of confidence in the station’s work and its deep connection with the local community. The team says it’s more committed than ever to delivering engaging, informative, and feel-good radio that reflects the spirit of Kilkenny and Carlow.

Over the next ten years, listeners can look forward to fresh programming, new voices, and even more ways to get involved, as KCLR continues to grow and evolve with its audience.

The message from the station? The future sounds bright!