KCLR Story of Christmas calls on those in Carlow and Kilkenny to Put A Little Love In Your Heart

A new version of a classic hit’s been put together by a number of talented musicians.

As part of the KCLR Story of Christmas, KCLR Lunch’s John Keane came up with the idea to task Davey Cashin, Davie Furey, Davey Long and Robbie Larkin to team up to pool their talents.

With the help of our Eddie Hughes, they recorded their take of ‘Put A Little Love in Your Heart’, a track which was performed originally in the late sixties by Jackie DeShannon who’d composed it with her brother Randy Myers and Jimmy Holiday, and which was made famous by Annie Lennox and Al Green.

The #KCLRstoryofChristmas song Put A Little Love In Your Heart has been launched on #KCLRlunch with @johnkeaneradio … pic.twitter.com/lBrqcFSwbU — KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) December 9, 2021

They’ll take to The Parade in Kilkenny City on the 16th of December for a live performance.

Listen back to our John Keane’s chat with some of those involved on KCLR Lunch and hear the number here: