KCLR to broadcast public mass for Kilkenny and Carlow this Sunday morning

With the spread of coronavirus leading to the cessation of public masses and some religious services around the country, KCLR will broadcast a special mass this Sunday morning at 9.30am.

The mass will be celebrated by Bishop of Ossory, Dermot Farrell and will be broadcast live from KCLR’s studios.

Sunday 13th March KCLR96fm Radio Mass https://t.co/JLWaQMuqsl pic.twitter.com/qWH15e4BdT — Diocese of Ossory (@OssoryDiocese) March 14, 2020

Speaking on KCLR Live on Friday morning, KCLR Chief Executive John Purcell remarked “it’s important that we provide that service – a public service”.

“We’re aware that there is a big issue (regarding mass gatherings) and Sunday mass is a part of Irish life for more years than we can remember. They (the church) face an unprecedented challenge in continuing to celebrate mass with people.”

on St Patrick’s Day. Bishop Farrell will celebrate Mass live on KCLR on Sunday morning at 9.30AM allowing you to join in prayer with him. Your understanding is very much appreciated. — Inistioge.ie (@InistiogeCyclo) March 13, 2020

“So, we’ve stepped in there and I’m delighted to say that Bishop Dermot Farrell will be celebrating mass at 9.30am on Sunday morning and we’ll be bringing it to the people.”

“They can tune in on their radios, their apps, their phones.”

“It’s something I don’t think we’ve done before – we used to do it at Christmas Day and we haven’t done it for quite some time.”

“In times like this, companies like ourselves are saying ‘it’s important that we provide that service’, it’s a public service and it would send out a very bad signal if mass couldn’t be celebrated or people couldn’t hear mass.”

How to listen

Mass will be broadcast this Sunday on air across our usual Kilkenny and Carlow frequencies. You can also listen in via the Irish Radioplayer App, the KCLR App, TuneIn.com or via smart speaker.

A catchup version will be available post-service.

Ossory Diocese Statement

“Conscious that so many people are asking about how they can join in the celebration of Mass and how they can come together to pray in these days, and weeks, and taking account of the guidelines of the HSE, which help us all, Ossory Diocese is delighted to offer Mass on KLCR96fm this Sunday at 9.30am.”

“We greatly appreciate the help of all working with KCLR to enable us and the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin to make this available to the people of our parishes.

“These are difficult days and it is good that we can come to pray together from the comfort of our own homes.”

“We pray, then, especially for all those who are working to help others in these days. Why not join us on Sunday morning – and on the Sundays to come – when Mass in your local parish is not a possibility.”