Keep Her Lit is the call from Inistioge as the newest festival in Kilkenny prepares to roll out

Kilkenny’s newest festival’s set to unfold in Inistioge.

Keep Her Lit was set up in memory of two stalwarts of Irish music and culture, musician Dave Donohoe and publican Johnny O’Donnell, who both died before their time within six months of each other.

We previously heard about the pair on The Way It Is when Sue Nunn was joined by Dave’s wife Jadzia Kaminska:

An array of folk and traditional music will take place and some of the performances were quick to sell out.

Here’s the lineup (hear from some of them below):

Traffic Arrangements

Parking in several areas around Inistioge Village will be moved to The Rower Inistioge GAA grounds for both days of the festival.

You can park there today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) from 9am to 11pm each day.

There will be restricted traffic access to areas including Millenium Garden, Village Square, The Otter Bar/Circle Of Friends and other areas in the village.

Stewards will direct festival goers & visitors to the designated parking areas.

Festival organisers are encouraging festival goers to carpool where possible and avail of public transport options including Kilbride Coaches and Bus Éireann.

Performers

Some of those set to perform have been chatting on KCLR, including Niamh Regan …

And Brigid Mae Power:

Keep Her Lit is supported by the Arts Council and Kilkenny County Council.