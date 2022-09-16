Keepers of poultry and captive birds in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country have to follow new regulations from Monday to prevent spread of Bird Flu

New regulations to prevent the spread of Bird Flu are set to take effect on Monday.

Flock keepers of both poultry and captive birds will have to follow the guidelines, the Department of Agriculture saying the bio-security measures are ‘precautionary’.

60 cases of avian influenza have been confirmed since July of this year, the majority of these in the ‘wild bird’ population.

To date, cases have been recorded in Cork, Kerry, Mayo, Dublin, Donegal, Louth, Waterford and Kerry.

The department says all poultry flock owners should remain ‘vigilant’ and report any disease suspicion to their nearest regional veterinary office.