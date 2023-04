Keeping It Real with SETU

We are on to our second group of wonderful students on Keeping It Real with SETU. Group 2 consists of Brian Roberts, Ciara Murphy, Tyresse Mensah, Claire Brennan, Eric McDonnell, and Barbora Sedlarikova. This week we are joined by Claire, Eric, and Ciara. They talk about all things Easter, giving us some fun facts and even some Easter-themed jokes.