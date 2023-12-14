Keeping your home warm throughout winter, for less

In the current climate, naturally, there are worries from many households about rising energy costs, especially during the colder seasons. Addressing this is a main priority for leading heating technology manufacturer Grant, who for over 45 years has been leading the way in providing innovative heating solutions to homes across Ireland. Grant is transforming the way homeowners across the country heat their homes, by providing highly efficient, low-carbon heating solutions that can help you benefit from lower-cost heating.

Practical ways to keep your home heating efficient this winter:





Control your home heating system via your smartphone for maximum efficiency

Grant’s neoHub smart controls system is designed to remotely regulate heating systems and promote energy savings in homes. By adjusting the heating temperature as quickly as possible, the system helps homeowners maximise energy efficiency without any extra effort. The Grant neoApp takes things a step further by enabling homeowners to manage their home heating easily and efficiently from anywhere using their smartphones.

With the neoApp, homeowners can say goodbye to the stress of wondering whether they turned off the heating before leaving the house or whether the timer was set correctly.

The neo system and app come equipped with built-in geo-location technology that ensures maximum energy efficiency by adjusting the temperature automatically when the property is empty and increasing it when the occupants return. This feature helps homeowners reduce their environmental impact while saving on energy costs.

Reduce your carbon emissions by using Biofuel

Grant’s diverse product portfolio has been developed with the homeowner’s needs at the forefront. All new Grant Vortex condensing boilers can now successfully run using a 100% biofuel known as Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO). Through making a slight modification to the boiler, older Grant condensing boilers can also easily be adapted to HVO, the modifications needed can be carried out by a service engineer during an annual service.

By choosing to install an HVO biofuel compatible boiler, homeowners can feel confident that their home heating system will be ready for any changing heating needs, whilst still providing the reliability and efficiency that is synonymous with Grant.

At present upgrading an old oil boiler to a Grant Vortex could help you save over 28%* a year on home heating bills.

Combining industry leading heating technologies to achieve maximum efficiency

Grant is dedicated to assisting Irish homeowners in achieving an eco-friendlier home heating system. The company’s products are thoughtfully designed to operate in harmony with one another, resulting in a complete home heating solution. The HVO biofuel-compatible Grant Vortex condensing boiler, heat emitters, hot water storage, and optional heating controls are all available from one reliable source.

The Grant Vortex boiler models have the proficiency to perform efficiently with Grant heat emitters including Grant Afinia aluminium radiators and the Grant Uflex underfloor heating system.

The Grant Uflex underfloor heating system has been developed to heat larger, more open-planned spaces. As the Uflex system cannot be seen, it provides the perfect solution for those who prefer minimalist home interiors.

Designed for both efficiency and style, Grant Afinia aluminium radiators provide excellent options to heat individual rooms, as these modern heat emitters can efficiently distribute heat, whilst offering versatility to support the overall design and architecture of your home.

Investing in a Grant integrated heating system is a great way of maximising home heating efficiencies and making significant long-term financial savings in this ever-rising energy climate.

