Key to Tullow’s renewal is removing traffic and congestion from the town centre says Councillor William Patton

A local councillor says traffic congestion and parking problems in Tullow won’t be solved until the outer relief road is done.

Will Patton is also with the Tullow Development Association and he says the issue is holding up plans to renew the town.

He says everything hangs on progress with the ring road.

“We’ve made two things very clear and very strong points to the consultants,” said Willie.

“The first one was that we believe that the key to unlocking the renewal of Tullow is the removal of traffic and congestion from the town centre,”.

“So that essentially means we need to get scooting on and working on the outer relief road in Tullow,” he added.