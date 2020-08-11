Kildare factory delays reopening plans following Covid outbreak

One of the meat factories which has had a large Covid 19 outbreak has delayed its planned reopening by almost a week.

86 workers at O’Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe, County Kildare have so far tested positive.

It suspended normal operations last Wednesday and announced plans to test more employees.

The company’s proposed date for resuming full operations has now been pushed back from August 18th to August 24th.

It says that the reopening will only happen with HSE approval, workers will continue to be tested every two weeks and only those with a negative result can return to the factory.