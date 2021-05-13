Kildare now has country’s highest rate of Covid-19, while the number of those being treated for the virus at Carlow Kilkenny hospital is up

The number of patients with Coronavirus at St Luke’s Hospital has doubled.

There are now four people at the local general for Carlow and Kilkenny compared to two yesterday, and are among 110 in public hospitals across the country.

It’s as up to four new cases of the virus were recorded in each county last evening, amid the 448 latest positive tests returned, while eight more people across the country have died.

Kilkenny is the sixth best-performing county in the country with an infection rate of 43 cases per 100,000 people, with Carlow now 12th on a rate of 84.

Kildare now has the country’s highest Covid-19 numbers with an incidence rate of 251 meaning it’s surpassed Donegal which is at 240.

This is being attributed to a fall in figures there following a high profile awareness campaign throughout the northwestern spot.