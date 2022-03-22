Kilfenora Parade organisers issue apology to family of Carlow man Peader Doyle

An apology’s been issued to the family of the late Peader Doyle from a parade organiser in Co Clare.

Circumstances around the Carlow man’s death in January were depicted by a St Patrick’s Day entry in Kilfenora last Thursday.

As evidence of the incident circulated online locals were left outraged on behalf of his family.

Many expressed their views locally on KCLR Live (listen back here) on Monday with a representative of the Doyle family thanking them for their support and kindness.

One of the organisers of the parade in Kilfenora, has since made an apology on Clare FM(l Listen back here)

Orla Vaughan confirmed that an apology had been sent in writing to the family and admitted as she apologised to them on-air that what had happened was tone-deaf:

“To Noleen, Peader’s sister and Liam and Christopher, Peader’s brothers in law I really really apologise because I can understand, retrospectively, which is never a good thing, the hurt that it has caused them over the last few days.

And to bring back what is very difficult times for them after the death of their brother and brother in law is terrible”