Kilkenny and Carlow county councils among six where all private rental properties inspected last year were found to be non-compliant

Every private rental property inspected by Kilkenny and Carlow county councils last year was found to be non-compliant.

That’s according to figures published in the Irish Examiner which show the highest non-compliance rate in years with almost 19 out of every 20 properties inspected nationally found to be in breach of standards.

The report also shows there was a very low rate of inspection in 2020 with less than 7% of registered tenancies checked out – down from nearly 10% the previous year.

