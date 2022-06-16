KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny and Waterford are among five counties which could be set to benefit from investment programmes worth €500million.
The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund says the plans would focus on creating new places to work and live in regional cities, also including Cork, Galway and Limerick.
While there would also be a focus on supporting emerging and scaling businesses.
The plans were unveiled by the ISIF which is part of the National Treasury Management Agency.