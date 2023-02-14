Kilkenny animation studio confirm Puffin Rock the movie is coming soon

Cartoon Saloon has confirmed that Puffin Rock the movie is on the way.

The new feature from the Kilkenny Animation Studio is based on the award-winning TV series.

They are teaming up with Westend Films in the UK who also collaborated on the oscar nominated Song of the Sea and The Breadwinner.

‘Puffin Rock & the New Friends’ sees Oona, Baba, May & Mossy joined by a new cast of characters who arrive on the island. It’s a story celebrating our magnificent natural environment with themes of belonging, courage & friendship. More details coming soon! #PuffinRockMovie pic.twitter.com/oFd85Zxdr6 — Cartoon Saloon (@CartoonSaloon) February 13, 2023

Puffin Rock and the New Friends sees favourites, Oona, Baba, May and Mossy joined by a new cast of characters, as Isabelle, Phoenix and Marvin arrive on the island.

The voice cast will be led by the likes of Chris O Dowd, Amy Huberman and others.