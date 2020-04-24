Kilkenny Arts festival has not been cancelled yet says organisers

Organisers of the Kilkenny Arts festival say it has not been cancelled yet.

The big event on the local calender which happens every August is not affected by the ban on mass gatherings over 5,000 announced this week.

Director Olga Barry says they are waiting for more guidence on what will be allowed in August:

“We’re in a different space to that, and that was a very useful directive for people who submit licensing plans to local authorities for those events three months in advance, and I thought it was very useful to give clarity in that regard”.

“It doesn’t refer to our festivals in Ireland, none of us are in that capacity, so we’re waiting for the next announcement because of course we are going to adhere strictly to the government guidelines the same as everybody else”.