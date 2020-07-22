Kilkenny based Estate named AA Hotel of the Year

Mount Juliet Estate has been named as the AA Hotel of the Year for 2020

It’s the most prestigious prize in the Irish hospitality industry.

The estate which is based in Thomastown demonstrated a drive to improve their guest offering year-on-year while meeting high standards in terms of service, cuisine and cleanliness to win th top accolade.

Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs says, “Mount Juliet Estate is not only one of Ireland’s finest hotels, but is renowned the world over for the warm welcome and stunning experience it provides to both Irish holiday-goers and overseas tourists.”

On accepting the award, General Manager Mark Dunne said “We are delighted to accept this prestigious award which has a heightened significance in the current climate. The team at Mount Juliet Estate are innovators and have curated a bespoke experience for guests to enjoy.”

Meanwhile, Catherine Martin, Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht said: “I would like to congratulate Mount Juliet Estate and all of the team involved on their achievement in being named AA Hotel of the Year. It is wonderful example of the commitment to quality that has made Irish Hotels so internationally renowned. In such a challenging year it is good to be reminded that our Hotels sector provides such a wonderful product for domestic tourists and visitors alike.”