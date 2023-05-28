Kilkenny-based health and nutrition professional calls on Minister for Health to ban sunbeds

A Kilkenny-based health and nutrition professional is calling on the Minister for Health to ban the use of sunbeds, to prevent the spread of melanoma.

Laura Warren from Elite Living Nutrition believes that she contracted melanoma from her exposure to sunbeds and natural sunlight when she was younger.

She’s now preparing to present a petition to the Dail’s health committee, to get the matter raised through parliamentary questions.

Laura says the current laws governing sunbed use in Ireland don’t go far enough:

“There was an act brought in in 2014 just to say that nobody under the age of 18 is allowed to use sunbeds. So my petition is to fight for a ban on sunbeds. They’re clearly linked to melanoma cancer. Australia and New Zealand have banned sunbeds for commercial use. So why can’t we do it?”