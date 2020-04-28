Kilkenny-based Heritage Council launches survey to assess impact of pandemic on the sector

The Kilkenny-based Heritage Council has announced a major survey as it tries to determine the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the sector.

The online survey was launched last Friday amid growing concerns for future funding and supports.

CEO of the Heritage Council Virginia Teehan told The Way it is on KCLR that the survey will give them evidence which they will present to Government, about what those involved in the sector “feel should happen next to support them in continuing their business and continuing their work to protect heritage and make it accessible to the public”.

She says they want to hear the voices of all involved.