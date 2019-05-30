Kilkenny based Taxback raises funds for Twomey Family Remorial Weekend

A local company has been raising funds for an Irish family who lost three members in a crash in Devon in 2012.

Con Twomey, his 16 month old son Oisin & unborn daughter Elber Marie were killed in the tragedy.

The Kilkenny based Taxback Group held its annual 5k in aid of the Twomey Family Remorial Weekend.

The main event takes place in Cork on June 8 & 9 and Teac Tom will also benefit from the gathering.

The group decided to donate the proceeds to the family as Nigel O’Donovan of Taxback International and his wife Marguerite are life-long friends of Elber Twomey and her late husband Con.