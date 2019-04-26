Kilkenny book of condolence for Lyra McKee open again today

A book of condolence for Lyra McKee will be open in Kilkenny again today.

The 29-year-old journalist was killed just over a week ago when she was shot in Derry.

Marie Therése Walker organised for a Book of Condolence to be set up in Kilkenny’s Town Hall.

It will stay there until 5pm today before being sent to Fr Martin Magill in Belfast.

Marie Therése has told KCLR she felt there needed to be somewhere for locals to express their sympathy