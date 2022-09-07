Kilkenny-born Avonmore still one of the most popular brands in Ireland

A brand that started in Ballyragget in Co Kilkenny in the 1960’s is still one of the biggest selling in the country.

Checkout magazine has released details of the top 100 brands in Ireland and long-time sponsors of Kilkenny GAA Avonmore remains in the top 10.

It stays at number 5 behind Coca Cola, Tayto, Lucozade and Dairymilk and just ahead of Brennans, Monster, Red Bull, 7up and Jacobs.

Coca Cola has held top spot in the survey for the past 18 years.