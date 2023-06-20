Kilkenny breaking records as wettest June day ever recorded in the county yesterday

Yesterday was the wettest June day ever recorded in Kilkenny.

42 millimetres of rain fell in about an hour when that lunchtime thunderstorm hit.

Niall Dollard from Kilkenny Weather says that hours rain beat the previous wettest day for this month at his weather station:

“42 millimeters fell in Kilkenny yesterday at around lunchtime. We have all the stats now, as I’ve been carrying on the Met Éireann station since it closed here in Kilkenny, but going back to 1957 when it opened, the wettest June day, that’s a full day, 24 hours was 41 millimeters. So it’s fair to say it’s the wettest June day ever.”