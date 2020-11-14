Kilkenny Business Awards winners will be revealed this week

Local businesses are still being recognised for their achievements this year, although Covid restrictions have changed how they’ll be celebrating.

The annual Kilkenny Business Awards usually gather hundreds of people in the Lyrath Hotel, but this year the winners are being brought together over the airwaves instead!

The recipients of the President’s Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award will be revealed on Wednesday, and both winners will feature in an hour long Kilkenny Business Awards Special on KCLR this Thursday.

Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce President Colin Ahern says it’s more important than ever to mark the occasion;

“It’s usually a great night with 400 to 600 people in the Lyrath and everyone has a thoroughly enjoyable night. We hand out somewhere in the region of 20 awards to businesses for the work they’ve done in the past year and to recognise what they’re doing. Unfortunately we can’t do that this year, so we sat down and said look, it’s really important that we still continue and we still mark the date in the calendar so people are aware that it hasn’t gone away” he told The Bottom Line.