Kilkenny business wins One-To-Watch award

A Kilkenny firm has been announced as the winner of Enterprise Ireland’s ‘One-to-watch’ award at the National Ploughing Championships.

The best of enterprise and innovation within the agricultural sector in Ireland showcased at Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena and took home Innovation Arena Awards at the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow last week.

Enterprise Ireland’s Chief Executive, Julie Sinnamon and Managing Director of the National Ploughing Association, Anna May McHugh presented Pat Fitzgerald and Michael Cullen from Beotanics the ‘One-to-watch’ award. The Kilkenny-based company provides the food and beverage industry with access to a range of unique sources of sustainable plant-based ingredients from across the world.