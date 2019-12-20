Kilkenny businessman critical of ‘knee-jerk’ reaction by Government to insurance crisis

A local businessman says the move by Government to offer a one-off payment to childcare providers is a scandalous decision.

Pat Crotty who owns Paris Texas Bar & Restaurant in Kilkenny City says it a knee-jerk reaction that won’t solve the insurance issue.

Today Finance Minister Pascal Donohue has insisted that this Government has been pro-active in anticipating the insurance crisis facing businesses.

But Mr Crotty who is a former President of the Vintners Federation says they are not acting with any sense of urgency.