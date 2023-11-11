Kilkenny Senior Camogie star Michelle Teehan is heading to Kenya

Teehan will be travelling to the African Country with Self Help Africa and 50 players from the GPA next Friday. Their aim is to transition communities out of long-term poverty through work that gives them greater control over their futures and provides a better quality of life.

They hope to plant 1 million trees to help reduce carbon in the atmosphere while they are out there. Michelle has to raise €10,000 before she heads away and she is just a little over half way and needs your help no matter how small. You can donate to her cause here

Michelle spoke to KCLR to outline how people can help

“Self Help Africa and Warrioirs for Humainty teamed up last year to do a similar trip, there’s about fifty Inter-County players going out to try and plant trees and to better the livlihood of the people out there but what I love about self help Africa is the way they enable the locals out there instead of doing it for them”

” Our aim is to plant one million trees but the thing about that is we cant do it unless we raise the funds to plany the trees”