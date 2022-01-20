Kilkenny campaigner says action needed now to honour homicide victims and their families

“We need to put victims and their families at the centre of the justice system”

That’s according to Kilkenny man John Whelan whose sister Sharon and nieces Zara and Nadia were murdered at their home in Windgap in December 2008.

John, who actively campaigns for better supports for the families of homicide victims says he followed Dáil proceedings held on Wednesday.

Discussions were dominated by gender-based violence following the death last week of Tullamore woman Ashling Murphy.

Speaking on KCLR Live John Whelan said it’s time now for elected members to talk about what can be done to bring about change:

“All I hear all the time is what we can’t do. We can’t do this and we can’t do that. I would like to hear what we can do”

He said “ I would love to start, just to have a conversation with the powers that be and sit down with them and look at how we can reform”.