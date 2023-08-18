Kilkenny Carlow border area full of stories as Graignamanagh becomes the Town of Books for the 20th time

Graignamanagh has again become the Town of Books.

It’s the 20th year of the annual festival which sees tales and tomes of all types on display in every available space.

Added to that there are workshops, musical offerings and so much more (full programme below) – but please note that Friday’s screening of Wolfwalkers from the multi-award winning Cartoon Saloon has been cancelled due to the weather.

The three-day spread is hugely appealing to locals, bringing with it a welcome financial boost to the area, while many love to travel from near and far to attend solo, with friends or family.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace was there on Friday morning to chat to those who were already strolling around:

Programme

(More details here).