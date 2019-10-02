Kilkenny & Carlow local authorities get ready for Lorenzo

Carlow & Kilkenny county councils have been making preparations for Hurricane Lorenzo.

Met Eireann’s has just issued a status yellow wind warning valid from 9am on Thursday to 6am on Friday.

Co-ordination groups & crisis management teams in each county have met in the last 24 hours.

Brian O’Donovan says they’re ready to go in Carlow.

In Kilkenny Tim Butler says they’ve plans in place for whatever is due.

Met Eireann is set to announce around 10am what status weather warnings will be in place in relation to the storm.