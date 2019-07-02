Kilkenny & Carlow represented in race to be named Ireland’s most enterprising town

There’s several local towns in Carlow and Kilkenny in the running to be named the most enterprising town in the country.

Judges will be visiting Borris, Bagenalstown and Carlow Town in August and September and the winners will be announced in December.

Kilkenny City, Callan, and the KBK Village Renewal Group, made up of Knocktopher, Ballyhale and Knockmoylan have also been nominated.

Nominations come from the public as well as the two local county councils.

There’s a a 200-thousand euro prize fund to be shared out between all the town recognised in the Banks Of Ireland national Enterprise Town Awards.