Kilkenny & Carlow Students: Junior Cert & Leaving Cert 2019 Exam Times

The 2019 Junior Cert and Leaving Cert state exams get underway on Wednesday morning.

Thousands of students across Kilkenny and Carlow will be taking their second level exams, some up until Tuesday 25 May.

This year’s Leaving Cert exams have been extended by two days beyond the traditional thirteen day window.

Students are also being reminded to be in attendance at least half an hour before the examination begins.

If you’re wondering what’s on and when, here’s a look at this year’s Junior Cert timetable and Leaving Cert timetable.

2019 Junior Cert Timetable

2019 Leaving Cert Timetable