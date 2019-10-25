Kilkenny & Carlow well represented for Irish Book Awards

The brand new book from former Kilkenny hurler Eoin Larkin only hit the shelves yesterday and already its been shortlisted for an award.

An Post has announced who has been nominated in the various categories for the Irish Book Awards this year and ‘Camouflage’ is in the running for best Sports book.

Vicky Phelan is also in contention for a prize for her story ‘Overcoming‘ in the popular non fiction category.

While Borris native Sarah Breen, who is one half of the duo behind the ‘Aisling’ series. is in the running in the Popular fiction category for ‘Once, Twice, Three times an Aisling’.