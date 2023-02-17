Kilkenny Castle have been highlighting their Norman links with France in a tourism promotion bid

Representatives of Kilkenny Castle have been highlighting the area’s Norman links with France during a floating event in Cherbourg.

The Tourism Ireland event was held on board the Irish Ferries’ W.B. Yeats ship in the harbour of the French port

Kilkenny Castle, which was built by Norman Knight William Marshall, joined other tourism companies from the South-East who met and did business with local French travel professionals and journalists.

It was organised to highlight the connections between Normandy and the South East, as well as the ease of access to Ireland via ferry for French holidaymakers.

Monica MacLaverty, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Southern Europe, said: “Our networking event in Cherbourg was a really good opportunity for our partners from the South-East of Ireland to connect with influential French tour operators and travel agents. We highlighted the deep historical and cultural connections between Normandy and Ireland – particularly with Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford. Hosting the event on board Irish Ferries’ W.B. Yeats ship was also an excellent opportunity to shine a spotlight on the ease of access from France to Ireland by sea. As an island, the importance of convenient, direct access cannot be overstated.”