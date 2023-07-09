Kilkenny Castle hosts event to mark the annual National Day of Commemoration

A series of events have taken place across the country today (Sunday) to mark the annual National Day of Commemoration for those who’ve died in past wars and while serving with the United Nations.

The events came just months after the death of Private Sean Rooney on a UN Peacekeeping operation in Lebanon.

Locally, there was a commemoration at Kilkenny Castle, with military personnel, public representatives, Gardaí, members of the Defence Forces and religious leaders in attendance.

Meanwhile, the main ceremony was held in Collins Barracks in Cork, with the President and the Taoiseach among those attending.

Kilkenny Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick, was also in attendance at the invitation of the Taoiseach, as the President of the County Councillors of Ireland. He told KCLR News:

“Today is really a very historic day because this is the first time the event has been taken out of Dublin.

Normally this Commemoration Day is in Dublin, but today it is in the beautiful Collins’ Barracks in Cork. I am representing the County Councillors of Ireland as President of the association, and I’ve been invited very kindly by the Taoiseach to join himself and the President and other ministers.”