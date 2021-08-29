Kilkenny Castle is hosting a variety of entertaining displays today

Kilkenny Castle is playing host to a day of entertainment today.

Kilkenny Motor Club is holding a display of classic cars from the 1940s right through to the 80s.

Alongside them, the local Sub Aqua Club will have a stand and will also be displaying a RIB vessel.

The car show ends at 1 o’clock and a display of music from local string quartet, Dynamica takes place in the Rose Garden in the afternoon.

However, numbers for that will be limited in line with public health advice.