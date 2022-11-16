Kilkenny Castle named Tourist Attraction of the Year at Irish Hospitality Awards

Kilkenny Castle has been named the Tourist Attraction of the Year.

Winners of the Irish Hospitality Awards 2022, organised and hosted by Creative Oceanic, have been revealed this week

The castle is the only local destination to feature among the category winners which are voted for by the public.

Other winners include Croke park which was named Sports Venue of the Year and the Clanard Court hotel in Athy who picked up hotel team of the year and best hotel manager.

Here is the full list of winners:

Family Venue of the Year: Aillwee Burren Experience (Ballvaughan)

Best Day Out: Tayto Park (Ashbourne)

Outdoor Venue of the Year: Kia Ora Mini Farm (Gorey)

Tourist Attraction of the Year: Kilkenny Castle (Kilkenny)

Sports Venue of the Year: Croke Park (Dublin)

Shopping Complex of the Year: Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre (Dublin)

Live Entertainment Venue of the Year: Mike the Pies (Listowel)

Best Irish Festival: TradFest Temple Bar (Dublin)

Children’s Play Centre of the Year: The Ark Play Centre at Puddenhill (Garristown)

Best Cinema Experience: Retro Drive-in Movies (Dublin)

Best Entertaining Team: 7 Entertainment (Dunbrin)

Best Nightclub: The Grand Social (Dublin)

Best Sports Bar: Woolshed Bar& Grill (Dublin)

Best Bar: Peadar’s Bar (Moate)

Boutique Hotel of the Year: Annebrook House Hotel (Mullingar)

City Hotel of the Year: Dublin Skylon Hotel (Dublin)

Resort Hotel of the Year: Parknasilla Resort & Spa (Kerry)

Romantic Hotel of the Year: Luttrellstown Castle Resort (Dublin)

Hotel of the Year: Waterfront Hotel (Dungloe)

Hotel Team of the Year: Clanard Court Hotel (Athy)

Best Hotel General Manager: Clanard Court Hotel (Athy)

Best Caravan Site: Willowbrook Glamping & Hideaways (Ballaghaderreen)

Bed & Breakfast of the Year: The Gateway Lodge (Donegal Town)

Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year: The Rusty Mackerel (Carrick)

Best Family Dining Restaurant: Jumbo’s Family Restaurant (Listowel)

Restaurant of the Year: Chandpur Indian Restaurant (Donegal Town)

Best Restaurant Team: Etto (Dublin)

Caterer of the Year: Uisneach Catering (Mullingar)

Best Dining Experience: West Restaurant (Barna)

Best Golfing Club: Powerscourt Golf Club (Enniskerry)

Best Holiday Park: Travers Holiday Park (Bundoran)