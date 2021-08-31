Kilkenny Castle to provide backdrop to virtual celebration of locally based Malayali Indian community

Kilkenny Castle’s to provide the backdrop to a virtual celebration later today.

About 150 members of the Malayali Indian community are based in this locality.

All are originally from the state of Kerala but are living locally, mostly working on the frontline at local hospitals and health care settings.

They come together each year to mark their new year week, the traditional festival season ONAM, but this year there’ll be a bit of a twist when a small number will meet outdoors this lunchtime.

SiSi Shinth and Nicola Joseph on The Way It Is last evening told our Sue Nunn that as with many such events, things are a little different this year for their celebrations: