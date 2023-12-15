Kilkenny celebrates the contribution of local communities to the success of its Decade of Centenaries Programme

The contribution of local communities to the success of the Decade of Centenaries programme in Kilkenny has been celebrated.

A booklet documenting the various events that were supported by the county council was unveiled at Set Theatre this morning.

Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan was among those attending and praised the local authority for providing a platform for people who wanted to tell their stories about the Civil War era.

Our John Purcell was there to speak with the Minister and also to Kilkenny Heritage Officer Regina Fitzpatrick – hear those conversations here;