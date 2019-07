Another Kilkenny city business is to shut up shop.

Ragazzi Cafe at the Loughboy Shopping Centre has posted on its Facebook page that it will close its doors for good on September 7 – (see that post below).

The family-run eaterie has operated for 12 years and the owners have thanked all who supported them over the years.

The announcement comes just weeks after chain Insomnia opened their second local outlet at the centre.