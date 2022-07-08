Kilkenny City councillors to get update today on progress of Northern Ring Road Bridge

Kilkenny city councillors will later get an update on the Northern Ring Road bridge.

Completing the stretch between the Castlecomer and Freshford roads roundabouts has been a long journey.

Today at the last municipal district meeting before the summer break the issue’s tops on the agenda.

It was one of the key items Cllr David Fitzgerald had promised to tackle when elected Mayor recently and he’s told KCLR News that he’s happy to see a report’s to be delivered; “During my recent mayoral election, I set out three specific goals to be achieved during my term as Mayor, and one of them was to progress the delivery of the Northern Ring Road bridge and to create that connection from the Castlecomer road to the Freshford road. I’m delighted to see that the first item on our agenda is an updated report as I requested around the delivery of that bridge.”

He adds that during his time as Mayor, another of the objectives that he hopes to achieve most is that of Kilkenny becoming Ireland’s first carbon neutral city, saying”I set the objective of Kilkenny becoming Ireland’s first carbon-neutral city, I’ve had discussions with officials and my colleagues around how we’re going to deliver that and I’m in discussions with a number of key stakeholders across Kilkenny to enlist their support in trying to achieve this carbon-neutral city status for Kilkenny so a lot of work already started and a lot of work ahead of us”.