Kilkenny city premises raided as Garda investigations continue into high profile fraud case

Gardaí investigating a high profile fraud case have raided a premises in Kilkenny city.

Officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and members of the Kilkenny/Carlow Garda division conducted a search of a residence in Kilkenny on Tuesday.

In a statement to KCLR they confirmed a number of items and documents were seized.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing and they will not comment further at this time.