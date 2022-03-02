KCLR News

Kilkenny city premises raided as Garda investigations continue into high profile fraud case

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 02/03/2022

Gardaí investigating a high profile fraud case have raided a premises in Kilkenny city.

Officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and members of the Kilkenny/Carlow Garda division conducted a search of a residence in Kilkenny on Tuesday.

In a statement to KCLR they confirmed a number of items and documents were seized.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing and they will not comment further at this time.

