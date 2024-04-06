It’s a poignant day for library-goers in Kilkenny, as the Carnegie Library on John’s Quay closed its doors for the last time today (Saturday).

At 1.30PM the key was turned for the final time, ushering in a long-awaited move to the new Mayfair Library on Parliament Street.

The new amenity will house state-of-the-art study areas and computer facilities, and it’s hoped that it’ll open at the end of April.

Aisling Kelly, Senior Executive Libriarian with Kilkenny County Council has been telling KCLR News more, about the new facility saying: “It’s about six times the size of Carnegie Library, so we’re very, very busy for the last few weeks getting organised, and we have had to unfortunately close to allow some of the processes to take place for the move. So we’re really looking forward to welcoming everybody to the new library. We’re planning to open at the end of April.”